Pete Davidson in Talks to Host Oscars, Report Says

Pete Davidson has all eyes on him. The Saturday Night Live star has been dating Kim Kardashian for several months, putting him into a media frenzy. And now, there’s Oscar buzz around him. But instead of him being nominated for an award, the Suicide Squad actor is up for the biggest job of them all: host. That’s right, the 28-year-old is apparently in talks to host the 2022 Oscar ceremony. Page Six reports the ex of singing sensation Arianna Grande is up for the gig. The outlet reports that he’s being eyed for the major award ceremony. “His people are talking to producers,” a source exclusively tells the media outlet.

The normally rigid award show is looking for a “reset,” with the source adding that the Academy wants to bring in younger viewers. And with Davidson’s connection to the Kardashians and his own stardom, he’s the one. The source points to the New Year’s Eve special in which Davidson hosted with Miley Cyrus for NBC brought in 6.3 million viewers. And despite Cyrus’ wardrobe malfunction, Davidson was a major focus.

“He gets a demographic that is hard to get,” the source said of Davidson. “He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.” The awards show, which has been pushed back in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, will be directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Will Packer. The show is set to air on ABC on March 27. Packer is a big shot in Hollywood. He previously produced the 2019 film What Women Want. In the movie, Davidson starred as an assistant to Taraji P. Henson. Henson played a no-nonsense, hard-hitting sports agent character.

The Academy Awards ceremony has gone without a host since 2019. Ahead of the pandemic, issues began. Since then, it’s continued to slip in the ratings with approximately only 10.40 million viewers tuning in 2021. But considering Davidson contributing to the New Year’s Eve special bringing in the numbers for NBC, he may be able to turn things around.