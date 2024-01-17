The One Thing 'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Giacomo Gianniotti Wants You to Take Away From His New TV Show (Exclusive)

Giacomo Gianniotti is no longer Dr. Andrew DeLuca from Grey's Anatomy but instead Cole Ellis from Wild Cards. The actor stars in the new CW series as a demoted detective, finding himself working with a con woman, played by Vanessa Morgan, to solve cases in the hopes of moving back up the ranks. With the dramedy premiering on Jan. 17, PopCulture.com spoke to Gianniotti ahead of the premiere to talk all things Wild Cards.

We asked the Grey's Anatomy alum what he wanted fans to take away from the series. He mentioned that his and Morgan's characters, Ellis and Max, "are trying to do good in the world. One is a cop, and one is a criminal, but they both believe that they're doing the right thing. They both believe in good and doing good for people. I think that's something that hopefully everyone can aspire to be in their own way, in their own life, and so hopefully it makes people think about that, of what am I doing in the world? What can I do for my neighbor or for my family, or for my friends, or for my community? What's something that I can contribute in a positive way?"

Wild Cards was initially announced last fall as one of two new scripted shows for The CW. At the time, it was hard to predict how the series would be, especially since it was yet another procedural. However, from what Gianniotti says, it's not just your average procedural. Following Ellis and Morgan's Max Mitchell, it will surely be interesting to see their dynamics and see how they are together and separately. It sounds like they both have had some tough times, as Gianniotti told us that his character had recently lost his brother, so he's grieving. Now that he and Max are teaming up, they could be doing a lot of good, even if it initially was only to help themselves.

It should be interesting to see what Wild Cards is all about, but luckily, viewers won't have to wait too long. The series will premiere tomorrow, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. It will be best to tune in for yourselves and see what Ellis and Max are really like and how relatable they are. Wild Cards is already sounding like it's going to be a great series that should definitely inspire viewers to do some good or believe in themselves.