'The Librarians' Show Coming to the CW

It's been five years since TNT canceled fantasy series The Librarians, but the series is coming back by way of a spinoff on The CW. According to TVLine, The Librarians: The Next Chapter will center on "a 'Librarian' from the past who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here." With his castle now a museum, he unintentionally releases magic across the continent and is given a new team of Librarians to help him clean up his mess.

While a cast hasn't been announced, CW entertainment president Brad Schwartz told TVLine they're trying "one-hundred percent" to get an original cast member to pull a cameo. Since original series creator Dean Devlin serves as executive producer and showrunner, it's always possible. As for who could possibly show up, it wouldn't be a Librarian project without the OG Librarian, ER alum Noah Wyle, who portrayed Flynn Carsen throughout the franchise beginning in 2004 until 2018.

The Librarians ran for four seasons on TNT and shared continuity with the Librarian film series. It starred Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and John Larroquette. The network canceled the series in 2018, with Librarians: The Next Chapter marking the first project in the franchise since then. Not much more information has been revealed about the series, including whether or not it will still be part of the 2023-24 schedule, though that will most likely be announced in the coming months.

Since its Nexstar ownership, The CW has been making some changes to its programming, as it's switched to showing more sports, including LIV Golf, and acquiring much more scripted and unscripted series. The network's pickup of The Librarians spinoff is surprising in the fact that they've greatly cut down on its original content. So far, only All American and Walker are renewed for next season, with All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights, and Superman & Lois still in contention for who knows how long.

Considering The Librarians was a TNT series, it will be interesting to see how The Next Chapter does on The CW. Hopefully, a cast is announced soon, and fans will be able to look forward to familiar faces popping up, even if it's for a short time. Since there aren't any details of when the series will premiere, the OG series is available to stream for free with Amazon Freevee, so fans will be able to at least keep occupied and catch up before a new chapter starts.