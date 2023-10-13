The CW Adds 2 More Scripted Series for 2024

In the midst of The CW's rebranding, the network has picked up two more shows. The CW canceled most of its original scripted series, and only four shows got renewed for the 2023-24 season. Despite that, the network previously ordered a Librarians spinoff and a Sophie Turner-led limited series. Now, two more shows will be coming soon, and with some CW alumni included.

Variety reports that dramas Wild Cards and Sight Unseen have been ordered to premiere in the fall of 2024. Wild Cards will star Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan and Grey's Anatomy vet Giacomo Giannotti, who is also returning to The CW after starring in Reign. The procedural centers on cop Ellis (Giannotti), who is demoted as detective to the maritime unit. Morgan plays Max, a spirited and clever con woman who lives a transient life and scams everyone she meets. After Max gets arrested, she helps Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered an opportunity: Ellis gets to go back to being a detective while Max stays out of jail, so long as they trust each other and work together in order to redeem themselves.

Wild Cards is creative by Michael Konyves, who serves as executive producer alongside pilot director James Gen, Shawn Piller, Lloyd Segan, and writers Alexandra Zarowny, James Thorpe, Noelle Carbone, and Morwyn Brebner. Charles Cooper and Virginia Rankin are the producers, with Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures producing Wild Cards for CBC in Canada. Blink49 executive vice president of global content Carolyn Newman and manager of scripted television Alix Steerman are overseeing the project.

Sight Unseen stars Dolly Lewis, Agam Darshi, CW alums Jarod Joseph (The 100) and Daniel Gillies (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Alice Christina-Corrigan, and Tony Giroux. Lewis plays homicide detective Tess Avery, who is forced to quit her job after she nearly kills her partner. On top of that, she is also diagnosed as clinically blind. She's reluctant to accept help, so she uses an assistance app where she connects with Darshi's Sunny Patel, a professional seeing eye guide who lives 3,000 miles away. Sunny remotely helps Tess navigate through life, including her unsolved cases, by using a hidden camera and earpiece.

Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures produce the series in association with Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions for Bell Media's CTV in Canada. John Fawcett serves as director and executive producer alongside co-showrunners Karen and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy, Blink49's John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin, Front Street Pictures' Charles Cooper, and writer Derek Schreyer. Ryan Knighton is the co-executive producer.

Following the Nexstar ownership, The CW has been getting more into sports, unscripted series, and acquired content. While it's not exactly what fans may want, it is nice to see that there are still new scripted shows to look forward to. There's also the fact that a few stars are coming back to the network, which is always a good thing. Be on the lookout next fall for Wild Cards and Sight Unseen, only on The CW.