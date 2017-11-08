Here’s What to Watch on TV Tonight

Over the last few years, Wednesday has become a TV staple for multiple genres, across all of the major networks.

From ABC‘s comedy line-up to the late-night crime dramas coming later at night, Wednesdays have it all. Everyone has a seat at the TV table.

So, with so many options, what should you be tuning in to watch tonight? Let’s break down this evening’s schedule and find the right program for you!

Here’s what’s on TV tonight:

8 – 9 p.m. ET

Survivor (CBS): Heading into the third episode of the season, both the Hero and Hustler tribes have already voted one member off the island, making the Healers the only tribe at full strength.

The Goldbergs (ABC @ 8): As the kids are trying to figure out how to find independence from their mother, the Goldberg brothers are pitted against one another in an odd competition.

Speechless (ABC @ 8:30): Ray gets in over his head when he makes up a fake charity to impress his girlfriend while Maya helps Jimmy learn how to be a boss.

The Blacklist (NBC): With the Task Force investigating a series of police shootings, Red is looking to re-establish his criminal reputation.

Empire (Fox): Cookie has some financial troubles, leading her to remember some darker parts of her past, while Lucious deals with demons of his own.

Riverdale (CW): *PICK OF THE NIGHT* The Season 2 premiere of the Archie drama series picks up where the season finale cliffhanger left off. Archie’s dad has been shot, and the young crew now has a dark new mystery to solve. This show continues to get better and tonight’s premiere is a must-watch episode.

9 – 10 p.m. ET

SEAL Team (CBS): The new military drama has been Wednesday’s biggest winner through its first two weeks. Tonight’s episode follows Jason and the team on a hostage rescue in the South China Sea. Clay also faces possible elimination from the SEAL program.

Modern Family (ABC @ 8): Phil and Claire have some trouble with superstitions, while Cam and Mitch argue over kitchen renovation. Big reason to tune in tonight: Rob Riggle is guest-starring.

American Housewife (ABC @ 8:30): Katie and Taylor get into after the latter dyes her hair blonde without permission and Oliver needs help from his parents getting over an embarrassing day at ballet.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC): Benson is still dealing with the investigation into her alleged child abuse, and she rallies a team of women together for a disturbing new case.

Star (FOX): The girls are anxious about a new performance before learning that they’re going to be backup singers, rather than headliners. Keep in mind, Star has been picking up steam and Fox ordered additional episodes of the drama this season. If you haven’t been watching, it might be a good time to tune in.

Dynasty (CW): This is the Series Premiere of the Dynasty reboot, and it’s not one that drama fans will want to miss. The melodrama offers a modern take on the original series, telling the story of dueling Texas families that all happen to be sleeping together. Paired with Riverdale, Dynasty will help CW become a Wednesday night powerhouse.

10 p.m. ET

Criminal Minds (CBS): If you like disturbing cases, Criminal Minds has you covered tonight. The BAU team investigates a series of murders where the unsub completely castrates rich men before stabbing them to death. It’s going to be a tough one to watch, no doubt about it.

Designated Survivor (ABC): Last week’s episode left fans with a small cliffhanger, as the FBI found a terrifying clue at the scene of a bombing. Natascha McElhone has announced that she’ll be exiting the series sometime this fall, so be ready for something tragic to happen to the Kirkman’s sooner rather than later. Could tonight be her final episode?

Chicago P.D. (NBC): New showrunner Rick Eids has taken on more real-life crimes this season, having focused on racial shootings and terrorist attacks in the first two episodes. Tonight’s installment will deal with immigration and drug trafficking, so you can expect the series to keep up the pace this week.