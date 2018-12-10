OITNB’s Samira Wiley Shares Season One Throwback That Makes Us Want To Cry

Orange Is The New Black‘s Samira Wiley may not be a regular on the show anymore, but she’s still giving us some major feels with her latest Instagram upload.

The actress, who played Poussey Washington on the Netflix series, shared the above photo to her Instagram account on Tuesday evening.

The selfie shows Wiley in costume as Poussey with Litchfield’s standard issue tan pants, work boots and a white tank-top. The photo was taken way back during season one’s shoots, long before Poussey became one of the show’s emotional centers.

She simply captioned the photo, “Season One” and added a blue heart emoji for good measure. Fans are loving the heartbreaking throwback, as its received more than 219,000 likes.

Wiley was a fan-favorite on the Netflix original series before her character was killed near the end of season four.

Poussey was trying to prevent a guard from attacking Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), but she was taken to the ground and inadvertently choked to to death by a guard.

Her death sent shockwaves through the prison and led to the riot that is the focus of the show’s fifth season. However, this wasn’t the first time Wiley gave fans a major case of the feels on Instagram.

On April 21 the actress, who now appears on The Handmaid’s Tale, shared a still of Poussey and Soso (Kimiko Glenn) kissing in the prison library. The two had begun dating before Poussey’s untimely death.

All five seasons of Orange Is The New Black are currently streaming on Netflix.