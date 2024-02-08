Sitcom Legend Joins 'Not Dead Yet' in Season 2 Premiere

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not Dead Yet, ABC's lead-in to Abbott Elementary, kicked off its second season on Wednesday night by adding a beloved actor to its cast. While ABC previously announced the casting, it wasn't quite clear how he'd fit into the sitcom, which follows a journalist (Gina Rodriguez) who writes obituaries — and can also see ghosts. Spoilers ahead for Not Dead Yet Season 3, Episode 1 ("Not Owning It Yet").

Brad Garrett, the actor best known as Robert Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond, joined the cast in the Season 3 premiere. He plays Duncan Rhodes; he owns the SoCal Independent, where Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) works. While popping in to visit the newspaper and his daughter, editor-in-chief Lexi (Lauren Ash), he decides to spend some time with Nell in order to see what his own obituary will sound like when he eventually passes away.

Rhodes, who describes himself as a "titan, maverick, titan of all mavericks," goes through his business dealings with Nell, who is not exactly thrilled with the layoffs and cuts that followed his decisions. They make him sound like "a villain who's lowering you into a volcano," in her words.

They spend some more time together, but it quickly becomes apparent Duncan is less interested in improving his legacy and is instead using Nell to toy with Lexi. But by the end of the episode, Nell finds a way to send the media magnate a message. We'll just have to see how things change for Duncan as Not Dead Yet Season 2 continues.

Garrett will continue to appear on Not Dead Yet throughout Season 2. In addition to Everybody Loves Raymond, he is also known for his roles in Single Parents, 'Til Death, I'm Dying Up Here, 2 Stupid Dogs and FX's Fargo.

