Nicole Kidman Looks Amazing in Backless Dress on SAG Awards Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a beautiful, bronze metallic gown. When she took a turn, she revealed that it was backless.

Kidman walked the red carpet with her husband, country singer Keith Urban.

Twitter users and reporters on the red carpet were completely stunned by the beautiful gown.

O H MY GOD LOOK AT HOW STUNNING NICOLE KIDMAN IS pic.twitter.com/9N9ojLsDie — _ (@blutjeans) January 22, 2018



Kidman is at the SAGs thanks to a nomination for the third year in a row. She is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries for the HBO series Big Little Lies. She has already won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her role as Celeste Wright in the series.

Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgard and Reese Witherspoon were also nominated for the series. Witherspoon is competing against Kidman, so only one of them can win.

Although initially planned as a miniseries, Big Little Lies was picked up for a second season. American Honey director Andrea Arnold is directing.

Surprisingly, this could be Kidman’s first win. She has been nominated for roles in Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Nine, Rabbit Hole, Hemingway & Gellhorn, The Paperboy, Grace of Monaco and Lion.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image

