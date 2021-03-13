Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

✖

The 2021 edition of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards is finally here, with Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson as host. The ceremony is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, making the most of XR technology. It will feature performances from Justin Bieber, who was set to perform during last year's ceremony. This marks the show's return to a March date after last year's show was in May.

The Kids' Choice Awards starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT on Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, TeenNick, and Nick Jr. These are all ViacomCBS networks that require cable or satellite subscriptions to watch. Nickelodeon is also available to stream on many Internet TV platforms, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, and Philo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon)

Bieber is the most-nominated star of the night and will take the stage to perform "Anyone" and "Intentions" with Quavo. He was nominated for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Song ("Yummy"), and was featured in three songs nominated for Favorite Music Collaboration, "Holy" with Chance the Rapper," "Lonely" with Benny Blanco, and "Stuck With U" with Ariana Grande. Bieber's wife, model Hailey Baldwin, is set to present Bieber's performance.

"I'm excited! It feels good to get out and get dressed up and be back in this kind of environment, to be presenting. It's exciting," Baldwin told PEOPLE this week. "It's cool. Obviously, we're both grown up, we've grown up watching the Kids' Choice Awards and I think to be here and be married and do it together is really fun."

The ceremony will also include a speech from Vice President Kamala Harris, who will show her support for Generation Change, a ViacomCBS initiative encouraging children to connect with leaders to make an impact through civic engagement. Actress Jennifer Garner will introduce Harris. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress will also make an appearance to promote the iCarly revival being produced for Paramount+.

Other stars appearing on the show include Iain Armitage, BTS, Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D'Amelio, David Dobrick, Robert Downey Jr., Kim Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Heidi Klum, and JoJo Siwa. The nominees for Favorite Movie are Dolittle, Hamilton, Hubie Halloween, Mulan, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Wonder Woman 1984. The Favorite Kids' TV Show nominees are Alexa & Katie, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Danger Force, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Raven's Home. Black-ish, Young Sheldon, The Mandalorian, Stranger Things, Fuller House, and Cobra Kai were nominated for Favorite Family TV Show. The full list of nominees can be found at the Kids' Choice Awards website.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.