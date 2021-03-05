'iCarly' Reboot Cast Will Reunite at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards

✖

An iCarly reunion is happening much sooner than expected. Stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress will be representing the show ahead of the Paramount+ revival at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards later this month. All three will reprise their roles from the original 2007-2012 live-action Nickelodeon sitcom.

The Kids Choice Awards will air on Nickelodeon on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Saturday Night Live star and former Nickelodeon actor Kenan Thompson will host the awards show. During its original run, iCarly won the Kids' Choice Award for Favorite TV Show in 2009, 2010, and 2011. The show earned six wins in total, notes Entertainment Tonight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove)

The original iCarly starred Cosgrove as Carly Shay, who becomes an internet phenomenon with her friends Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson (Kress). Trainor starred as Carly's older brother and legal guardian, Spencer Shay. Noah Munck starred as Gibby, another of Carly's friends. It is not clear if Munck plans to return, but McCurdy made it very clear earlier this week that she has no intention of returning. During an episode of her Empty Inside podcast, McCurdy said she is retired from acting and even "embarrassed" by the roles she played.

"My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past," McCurdy, 28, said on the podcast. "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show.' It was embarrassing. And I imagine there's a very different experience to be had with acting if you're proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them."

There have also been behind-the-scenes hiccups for the iCarly revival. Jay Kogen, who worked on School of Rock and Malcolm in the Middle, was signed as co-showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ali Schouten. Last week, sources told Deadline Kogen had creative differences with Cosgrove and decided to leave the series. Schouten is still involved in the show, which is now filming.

The new series is a continuation of the original show. All episodes are streaming on Paramount+, which launched on Thursday. You can sign up for a free trial of Paramount+ by clicking here.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.