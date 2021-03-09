Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2021 to Feature Kim Kardashian, Charli D'Amelio, David Dobrik and More

✖

Kim Kardashian is set to make one of her first major post-divorce appearances during Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 this weekend. The reality TV star will be joined by dozens of other celebrities from movies, television, and social media fame for the ceremony that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 13. Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson is hosting the event, which will also feature an iCarly reunion.

Aside from Kardashian, the other celebrities slated to appear during the show are Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D’Amelio, BTS, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Sofía Vergara, David Dobrik, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Liza Koshy, Jennifer Garner, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Marsai Martin, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Dani & Dannah Lane, and Iain Armitage. The iCarly cast members set to appear are Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress, and they will present the award for Favorite Movie. JoJo Siwa; That Girl Lay Lay; Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle); Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Darci Lynne (Unfiltered); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan) will also present awards.

Justin Beiber will perform his new single "Anyone" and his collaboration with Quavo, "Intentions." Bieber was set to perform "Inventions" at last year's ceremony, but Bieber withdrew due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The Kids' Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment," Bieber told PEOPLE. "Although the show may look different this year, the KCAs are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!"

This year's ceremony will include live and interactive fan walls to bring celebrities and families at home to the stage, as well as a second screen live voting where fans can continue to vote during the broadcast. There will also be a special KCA Award presented to a lucky fan at home. Nickelodeon will also air a special preview of PAW Patrol: The Movie. You can also use the Do Not Touch app to virtually fly a KCA blimp to dump slime over their homes.

Viewers can still vote for their favorite shows, movies, animated series, and stars at KidsChoiceAwards.com. The nominees for Favorite Kids TV Show are Alexa & Katie, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Henry Danger, Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Raven's Home. The Mandalorian, Young Sheldon, Fuller House, Stranger Things, black-ish, and Cobra Kai were nominated for Favorite Family TV Show. The Favorite Movie nominees are Dolittle, Hamilton, Hubie Halloween, Mulan, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Wonder Woman 1984.

