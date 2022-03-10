Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Canceled

Nick Cannon’s talk show is officially over. The Sun reported that his talk show was canceled after six months on the air. A new show from Jennifer Hudson that was recently picked up is expected to take the place of Cannon’s program.

According to the publication, the ratings for The Nick Cannon Show weren’t too hot. His show reportedly held steady at a .4 rating in the demo, which equates to around 400,000 viewers. A source said about those numbers, “You can’t survive with those ratings. That’s Bethenny Frankle and Kris Jenner talk show rating territory- it didn’t end well for their shows either.” Even though his talk show is reportedly coming to an end, Cannon is expected to “finish out the rest of the season.”

Cannon’s talk show followed The Wendy Williams Show‘s timeslot. During his show’s run, The Masked Singer host reportedly expressed concerns that Wendy Williams’ absence might contribute to declining ratings for his program. An insider told The Sun, “He was relying on Wendy to give his new show a huge lead-in audience.” Viewers learned earlier this year that amid Williams’ ongoing absence that her talk show would come to an end. Sherri Shepherd has been tapped to take her place in the timeslot.

Now, it’s expected that Hudson’s new talk show will fill the timeslot that was previously held by The Nick Cannon Show. Although, that move hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet. It was reported in early March that Fox greenlit a daytime talk show from the American Idol alum. When Hudson’s show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuts later this fall, it will be available to view in over 60% of the country.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,” Hudson said in a statement about the news, per The Hollywood Reporter. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”