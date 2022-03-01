‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Sets Guest Hosts for March

The Wendy Williams Show has announced its guest hosts for the month of March as the series prepares to come to a possible temporary end amid host Wendy Williams’ ongoing health problems. Main guest host Sherri Shepherd, who recently announced that her new syndicated talk show Sherri will succeed Williams’ after this season, will return to host Wendy Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25.

From Monday, March 7 to Friday, March 11, comedian Kym Whitley and actor Finesse Mitchell will host, and returning guest hosts Fat Joe and Remy Ma will take over Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18. Closing out the month will be Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox, who will debut as guest hosts from Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1.

Williams has been on an extended hiatus from her show amid health issues related to Graves’ disease and thyroid issues and previously confirmed she would not return to her show this season. “Wendy’s show will not be on the air this fall and its future is up in the air and uncertain,” an insider told Variety earlier this month of a potential return to TV for Williams in the future. “When Wendy is back to herself, and if she wants to do the show again, Debmar-Mercury is open to it.”

Shepherd’s new series will launch in its place in fall 2022. “OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey,” The View alum said in a statement earlier this month.

“Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox’s Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein added in a statement of their own. “Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.”