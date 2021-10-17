‘The Masked Singer’ Host Nick Cannon Gets Some Bad News About His Talk Show

Nick Cannon’s highly anticipated daytime talk show has finally arrived. The show premiered on Sept. 27 after months of promotion. The debut was pushed back nearly a year following Cannon’s controversial comments that were viewed by many as antisemitic. After a hiatus from several of his projects and a public apology, the show moved on. Unfortunately, the numbers aren’t as good as network executives hoped.

“At less than half a million viewers and receiving devastating reviews, the perennial television personality’s own syndicated program is not likely to take over Wendy Williams’ time slot, despite what rumors previously suggested,” a source tells the media outlet. The show airs on CW and FOX affiliate stations.

The Wild N’ Out creator had a talk show on Nickelodeon in the early 2000s. He currently hosts The Masked Singer. The show only garnered a reported 400,000 viewers per day for his first week of broadcast. The alleged low numbers leave Cannon at the bottom of the totem pole in comparison to other talk shows. Cannon does have major competition, with fan favorites including The Real, The View, The Talk, and The Kelly Clarkson Show to name a few.

Cannon’s show has been a major subject of conversation in recent weeks. Ahead of its premiere, there were rumors that Cannon could take Wendy Williams’ slot on the network due to Williams’ show being postponed three times amid her health struggles. Williams’ delays to return to her beloved purple couch have reportedly been due to her battling a severe case of COVID-19, coupled with her lymphedema and graves disease. Fans of Williams were also concerned that she’d possibly relapsed. She’s been open about her struggles with alcohol and drug addiction over the years. Williams’ show is returning amid her absence with a slew of guest hosts.