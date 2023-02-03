Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Daphne and Velma Had 'Steamy' Kiss Cut From 'Scooby-Doo'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is spilling the tea on a "steamy" deleted scene between her character Daphne and Linda Cardellini's character Velma in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie. The Wolf Pack actress opened up about the original cut of the James Gunn film during the viewer question and answer section of Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when asked about a rumored "relationship on the side" between the two Mystery Inc. members.

"I don't know about a relationship on the side," Gellar said, "but there was a steamy- I mean, I said it was steamy, but they probably didn't think it was, hence it was cut...." When host Andy Cohen asked for clarification, Gellar confirmed that the two characters did kiss in the deleted scene. "Kiss, yup, it got cut. It was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut," she shared. "I feel like the world wants to see it, but I don't know where it is."

Gellar previously shared the circumstances surrounding the scene back in 2002. "Initially in the soul-swapping scene Velma and Daphne couldn't seem to get their souls back together in the woods," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star told SciFi Wire at the time. "And so the way they found was to kiss and the souls went back into proper alignment."

Gellar also revealed other scenes she said didn't make it into the PG "family-friendly" cut of Scooby-Doo on WWHL Thursday, which she said included a scene implying the sexuality of Fred, who is played by her real-life husband Freddie Prinze Jr. "There was a great line, too, where I'll never forget, we're having a fight, Daphne and Fred, and then I yell at him, 'And that ascot makes you look gay!' and I slam the door. They cut that too," Gellar shared of the deleted scene with her husband. "I think it was the reason I actually signed on to the movie." She added of Fred's sexuality, "I know everyone's thought for a long time... there were always implications about Fred being interested in both parties. They all got cut. [The movie] was less family-friendly to begin with."