'Velma' Season 2 Release Date Details and How to Watch

Velma Season 2 is finally almost here, and more information has been released. The controversial Max series debuted on the streamer in early 2023 and is an adult animated mystery based on Scooby-Doo's own Velma Dinkley. Viewers who watched Velma had some brutal takes on the series, with many criticizing the vulgarity and how separate it is from the Scooby-Doo franchise. Despite that, Max didn't take long to renew it, and now Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, Apr. 25.

The official logline for Velma Season 2 reads, "When an even spookier mystery grips Crystal Cove, Velma (Mindy Kaling) must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it's too late. Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne (Constance Wu), Norville (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… Detention."

Season 2 will once again star Mindy Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu. Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, and Sara Ramirez will also be lending their voices for the upcoming season. The first season had 10 episodes, and the second season will also have 10 episodes.

Velma was developed by Charlie Grandy and executive produced by Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, and Elijah Aron. Jessica Kumai Scott serves as co-executive producer, with Amy Winfrey as supervising producer. The series is produced by Kandace Reuter and Rick Williams and co-produced by Moss Perricone and Greg Gallant.

Hopefully Season 2 of Velma has better reviews than the first season, but it's hard to tell which way it will go. There was definitely a lot of criticism surrounding Season 1, so it's possible that the writers and producers decided to change some things up, but that won't be known until the season premieres. Fans will have to tune in to see how it goes and judge for themselves. Don't miss Velma Season 2 premiering on Thursday, Apr. 25 only on Max. The first season is currently streaming on Max for those who have yet to watch the series or want to watch it again before Season 2 premieres. There is still plenty of time to catch up before new episodes are here.