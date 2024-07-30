New 'Rick and Morty' DVD Box Set Now Coming in September

Rick and Morty fans will be able to update their collection this fall when the a new complete series box set drops. Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment just announced Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-7 coming on Sept. 10 on DVD. It is available for pre-order now.

Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-7 will include all 71 existing episodes of the series, and collectors know this will be a significant time to pick it up as the show navigated some massive changes this year. Of course, the collection also comes with special features including deleted scenes, audio commentary, featurettes and animatic sketches. It also includes the "Inside the Episode" segments that premiere after each episode on Adult Swim.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty has always been reliable with physical media releases, which serves its particular audience well. Not only does the show attract movie buffs and die-hard fans who love these kinds of features – it also needs as many outlets as possible. While the show's fan base skews young, it still premieres weekly on cable, and even the Adult Swim app does not typically stream it without a cable login. Fans can still watch by renting or purchasing the show on digital platforms week by week, but for the cord-cutters out there, more options are always better.

Season 7 had fans holding their breaths as the two titular characters, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith were recast. However, the reception was generally positive and many viewers found it refreshing, judging by comments on social media. It was a major season narratively as well, with Rick (Ian Cardoni) hunting down his oldest nemesis, "Rick Prime," and Morty (Harry Belden) facing down the mysterious "Evil Morty" once again.

It's also a great time to revisit the series in its entirety since Rick and Morty Season 8 may be quite a way off. The series halted production during the writer's strike, and it is expected to forego a new season in 2024 for the first time in several years. However, because the show has such a long contract with Adult Swim, staffing moves quickly and work on Season 8 is underway. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will premiere sometime in 2025, but details are scarce.

Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-7 is available for pre-order now, and will be released on Sept. 10 wherever DVDs are sold. The entire series is streaming on Hulu and Max as well.