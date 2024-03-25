'Rick and Morty' Season 7 Teleports to Blu-ray and DVD With Never-Before-Seen Content (Review)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rick and Morty Season 7 stepped through a portal into the physical media dimension this month. Rick and Morty: The Complete Seventh Season was released on March 12 on Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc and DVD. In addition to all 10 newest episodes of the show, it comes with some special features that fans will definitely want to see.

Rick and Morty Season 7 aired from October to December on Adult Swim and it was a landmark installment of the sci-fi sitcom. The new season migrated to Hulu and Max quickly so that fans without cable could watch it as well, but the physical media release still comes with a lot of perks worth checking out. For starters, it gives you a copy of the episodes separate from the licensing agreements between streamers and studios, but there are also several featurettes to mark the occasion. You can find the season here on Amazon, but it is available from other retailers as well.

The Complete Seventh Season includes all 10 "Inside the Episode" segments, which aired after the episodes on cable. They are a few minutes long and feature the writers, animators and other artists who worked on each episode discussing the unique challenges presented.

Three other featurettes dive even deeper – "Directing Unmortricken" goes over the intense mid-season episode with director Jacob Hair, and "The Characters of Season 7" takes a look at the new character designs that defined this season with the help of the artists and animators who brought them to life. Finally, the last featurette is called "Inside Season 7" which finds the crew discussing the big shifts in the story, and other factors that changed this year.

These features are included in each of the three releases. The Steelbook version retails for $34.99 in the U.S., while the standard Blu-ray version goes for $24.99. The DVD copy comes in at $19.99, and all three are available now through most major retailers in store or online.

These days, it's not hard to see the perks of physical media for your favorite TV shows and movies. The chore of getting up to change discs is practically offset at this point by the chore of scouring several streaming services to see where your show is available, and your show can't fall into limbo where no streamer is carrying it. That's not likely to happen to Rick and Morty anytime soon, but the perks are still there.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is available now on Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD. It is also streaming on Hulu and Max, along with the previous six seasons. The show is renewed through Season 10, so another installment is now in the works for Adult Swim.