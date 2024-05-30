'Rick and Morty' Season 8: Release Date Update and Everything We Know

Rick and Morty wrapped up an epic season in December, but the next installment was already in the works by then. The show has been on a role with a season per year for the last four years, but the latest update says Season 8 won't be coming in 2024. Read on for everything we know about Rick and Morty Season 8.

Adult Swim ordered 70 episodes of Rick and Morty back in 2018, and since the show has stuck to its structure with 10 episodes per season, that means it is guaranteed to continue through at least Season 10. The point of that deal was to allow the writers and animators to work continuously on extended contracts to get the show prepared in advance rather than taking long breaks between seasons, and we know from some of those creators on social media that work has been done well in advance. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike finally broke this show's rhythm.

THR's report says that Rick and Morty Season 8 will premiere sometime in 2025, but did not narrow it down to a month or even a season. However, the same report said that the spinoff series Rick and Morty: The Anime will premiere in 2024, giving fans something else to look forward to instead.

Aside from that, most updates on Season 8 have come from interviews and social media posts, not major announcements. Writer Rob Schrab said that writing for Season 8 had begun in May of 2022 in a post on social media. In June of 2023, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen and producer Steve Levy told the French news outlet Premiere that writing for Season 8 was finished.

With the writing done, typically the next step would be recording the actors' dialogue, then the animation. The timing for these two jobs can vary greatly depending on the casts' availability and the content of the stories themselves – action-packed episodes like "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" will require more time than the more contained "sitcom episodes" about the Smith family. Again, the Screen Actors Guild strike may have played a part in this as well.

Still, progress on the show has been compounding for several years now as the cast and crew have had the freedom to work on it continuously between seasons. That means there's plenty of reasons for fans to get their hopes up that new episodes will come sooner rather than later – perhaps in early 2025. In an interview with Radio Times back in November, series co-creator Dan Harmon said that the writers are working on Season 9 right now. That means the gaps between seasons should be closing as this massive contract approaches its end.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now available to stream on Max and Hulu, along with the first six seasons of the series. Rick and Morty: The Anime is expected sometime this year on Adult Swim and Toonami. You can check back here for updates on Season 8 as they become available.