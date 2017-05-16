First Plot Details From New Girl’s Final Season Revealed

This week brought both good and bad news for fans of New Girl, as the show was renewed for its seventh and final season at Fox. Audiences have been wondering what the final season could be about, and many of those questions were answered on Tuesday.

According to Deadline, the seventh season of New Girl will feature a significant time jump, following the events of this week’s season six finale. Just when the network was ready to call it a series, creator Liz Meriwether came forward with a 13-episode pitch that saved the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season seven will take place three years after the end of season six. So that’s three years after Jess and Nick finally got back together, Winston spoke with his father, and Schmidt and Cece found out they were expecting a baby.

The lives of these characters are a bit crazy, so there’s no telling what could happen in the three year span leading up to season seven. Schmidt will undoubtedly be the father of a toddler, but it’s difficult to say where Nick and Jess’ relationship will stand. They could still be together, yet they could also drift very far apart.

More: ABC Exec Reveals Why Last Man Standing Was Cancelled

The report states that this time jump, as well as the shortened season order, was due to the complicated schedules of the cast members. Zooey Deschanel has just given birth to her second child, and none of the actors were able to film until the fall. This option gives everyone time to get back into the swing of things.

If you recall, this isn’t the first time a popular comedy has gone taken the time jump method in its final season. Parks And Recreation did the same thing with its finale in 2014.

Up Next: Every TV Renewal/Cancellation Of 2017