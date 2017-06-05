Neve Campbell Dishes on LeAnn’s Fate in ‘House of Cards’ Season 5

In the wild fifth season of Netflix‘s House of Cards, severe consequences at the hands of Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) are the norm for many of the show’s powerful characters. Neve Campbell‘s chief of staff, LeAnn Harvey is no exception.

Campbell spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her character’s shocking fate.

The last viewers see of LeAnn is her being run off the road with Frank watching before turning to the camera and saying “sometimes you don’t have to watch the whole movie to know how it ends.” While LeAnn’s body is not shown, her wrecked car is. But is LeAnne actually dead?

“Well, I don’t think that I can answer that question,” Campbell tells Entertainment Weekly.

While LeAnn’s fate is still a mystery to fans and Campbell herself, she does share her appreciation for her character and others on the show develop.

“What I love about this show is that the characters unfold very, very slowly. What’s intriguing about the show is that you just never quite know who it is you’re watching,” Campbell says.

House of Cards is now streaming on Netflix.