Will 'NCIS' Address Nick Torres and Jane Tennant's Past Relationship in Crossover?

The NCIS characters Nick Torres and Jane Tennant will cross paths again in the upcoming three-show crossover. The previous NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossovers have already established that the two knew each other in the distant past. It's possible that this will continue to be explored when Torres and Tennant meet again.

During the first NCIS/NCIS: Hawai'i crossover last season, Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) sparked rumors about their activities in Orlando, notes TV Insider. After the case wrapped up, they agreed to not talk about whatever it was that happened in Orlando. There was a hint that they got stuck in a tower together for a night.

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Torres and Tennant worked together again during the season premiere crossover in September. The case put the chemistry between the two characters on full display while they talked about Torres visiting Hawaii in the future. They later argued in the Aloha State, but Torres said he did not want their relationship getting in the way of their work. Tennant insisted there was no relationship. Still at the end of the crossover, Tennant and Torres talked about Torres' next trip to Hawaii.

Since Tennant and Torres will meet again during the first-ever NCIS three-show crossover, it's likely that we will learn a little more about their past. It could be romantic or it could be platonic. We won't know until Monday, Jan. 9, when all three parts of the crossover air on CBS, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

The crossover starts with the NCIS episode "Too Many Cooks," in which a FLETC instructor's retirement party brings Tennant and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) of NCIS: Hawai'i and Sam Hannah (LL Cool J) and G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) of NCIS: Los Angeles to Virginia. When the instructor takes his own life, the teams work together to investigate. The case continues in the NCIS: Hawai'i episode "Deep Fake" and wraps up in the NCIS: Los Angeles episode "A Long Time Coming." This is the first time NCIS: Los Angeles will be involved in a major crossover with any of the other NCIS shows.

Torres previously had a will they/won't they relationship with Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) in NCIS, but Ellie left during Season 18. Tennant's love interest has been Captain Joe Milius, who was missing during the first half of the season because actor Enver Gjokaj got another job. That romance may have stalled, but NCIS: Hawai'i still features a romantic storyline between Agent Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and DIA Officer Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson).