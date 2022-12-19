'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend

The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special.

Picardo can be spotted in the opening of the crossover trailer, which CBS released on Dec. 16. The actor plays a retiring FLETC instructor during the NCIS episode "Too Many Cooks," which serves as the opening for the crossover. His character's retirement is what brings Sam Hannah (LL Cool J) and G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) of NCIS: Los Angeles and Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) of NCIS: Hawai'i to Langley. After the retirement party, the FLETC instructor takes his own life, but the agents are convinced there is something more nefarious going on.

The crossover will continue in the NCIS: Hawai'i episode "Deep Fake." In this hour, Jane, Hannah, and NCIS' Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) are captured alongside a CIA agent. Meanwhile, Jesse, Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), and Kate Whistler join NCIS' Alden Parker (Gary Cole) to learn about a mysterious asset who arrived in Hawaii and could be connected to assassinations. O'Donnell also stars in this episode.

The adventure ends in the NCIS: Los Angeles episode "A Long Time Coming." David Roundtree (Caleb Castille) and Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) are on the lookout for Hollace Killbride (Gerald McRaney) when they are ambushed. They also learn about the $200,000 bounty on their heads. Alden, Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Jane, and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) will also play important parts in the final hour.

NCIS fans can also expect to see a reference to Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the crossover, reports TVLine. There will also be a fun first meeting for Sam and Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), an awkward moment for Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Torres, and a team-up for Fatima and Lucy. There is also an "audio Easter Egg" for fans of the entire series, as TVLine describes it.

The NCIS crossover will air on CBS Monday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream on Paramount+ after it airs. The special was slated to air on Jan. 2, but it was delayed a week. A new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will also air on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.