Bull, one of CBS’ key dramas, is ending. The show’s conclusion is being reported by Deadline, per official statements from CBS and star Michael Weatherly. The show will finish out Season 6, which is currently airing, but it will not return for Season 7.

Weatherly characterized the decision to end Bull being his own, saying he wants to “pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close.” He also promised a strong ending to the legal drama, writing, “Stay tuned for a big series finish.” CBS also vowed that the rest of Season 6 would feature “compelling episodes” as the show winds down.

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” CBS told Deadline in a statement. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Bull hit the airwaves after Weatherly’s run on NCIS as Anthony DiNozzo ended in 2016. Bull premiered on Sept. 20, 2016. Weatherly played Dr. Jason Bull throughout its entire run, despite being accused of on-set sexual harassment by Season 1 actress Eliza Dushku. (CBS settled the claims with Dushku in 2018 for a reported $9.5 million.) The sixth (and now final) season premiered on Oct. 7, 2021. The date for the series finale has not been announced.