'NCIS' Report: Michael Weatherly Rumored to Return, But Negotiations Hit Speed Bump

It's been seven years since fans had to say goodbye to Very Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on NCIS when Michael Weatherly departed the series after 13 seasons, and while the actor has been rumored to return, it may not be so easy. RadarOnline reports that amidst his teasing on social media and getting fans hyped up for a possible return, he's been "playing hardball" with the execs on the long-running procedural, and if he doesn't back down, it may not happen.

Weatherly is apparently asking for the return of on-screen love interest and baby mama Cote de Pablo and his TV dad, Robert Wagner, according to insiders. One says that "Michael loves to stir things up and get fans excited about his comeback," but the "bosses are tearing their hair out over their terms." Although producers are willing to give de Pablo, who previously returned for small arc in Season 17, to not only confirm that Ziva David is, in fact, alive but to also give fans some much-needed closure, a guest appearance or two, Wagner is "happily retired."

Unfortunately, sources also say that the cast would rather have Mark Harmon return, who officially departed the series during Season 19. Reportedly, Michael Weatherly didn't have nice things to say about his former co-star, even despite portraying Gibbs' right-hand man. Now that Harmon isn't on the show, it's possible that Weatherly will make a return, but it sounds like it won't be so easy to get DiNozzo to return, no matter how much he and fans want it.

Michael Weatherly departed NCIS in the Season 13 finale after it was believed that Ziva died in an explosion at her father's safe house. It was revealed that Ziva had a daughter, Tali, named after her sister, and Tony was the father. Wanting to give her a good life and find Ziva since he knew that she was still out there somewhere, Tony quit and moved to Paris, but not before making some detours to look for her.

While things may not be going in the right direction for Michael Weatherly's return, it's still possible that DiNozzo will make his way back to DC in the future. NCIS is coming back for Season 21 later this year, so fans will just have to wait and see what will happen and hope that he will make his long-awaited return.