‘NCIS: Sydney’ Star Mavournee Hazel Shares Dream ‘NCIS’ Crossover and What Almost Happened With ‘Tony & Ziva’ (Exclusive)

The NCIS franchise is still going strong after two decades, and NCIS: Sydney star Mavournee Hazel told PopCulture.com her dream crossover.

While Sydney premiered in 2023, the spinoff has yet to have a proper crossover with its predecessors.

It’s not so surprising, though, as NCIS: Sydney films in Australia, but that doesn’t mean it’s not impossible. Especially now that the series is part of CBS’ NCIS Tuesday lineup, a crossover might be inevitable for Sydney. Not to mention the fact that NCIS and NCIS: Origins have already had a crossover this season.

Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson in NCIS: Sydney episode 6, season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

If Sydney were to crossover with another show in the NCIS franchise, Hazel, who plays AFP forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, said the “answer was always Hawai’i, unfortunately.” NCIS: Hawai’i ran for only three seasons before it was shockingly canceled in 2024. Even though the series is done, it wouldn’t be unusual to have a character come back, as it’s happened before. And that’s not the only show that Hazel had in mind.

“Then I was trying to do the math. And I was like, is there a world in which there could be an Origins crossover of a really young Mackey? I was trying to do the math,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh my god. If it would work, she’d have to be, like, nine.’ If they could do something like that, that would be really cool. Get, like, a nine-year-old Mackey. I don’t know. Maybe I’ll just have to wait until there’s another international iteration — petition for like Japan or something. Somewhere I wanna go.”

If NCIS can make a crossover with Origins work, surely Sydney would be able to do the same. They would just have to get creative. Whether or not a crossover will ever actually happen is unknown, but NCIS: Sydney has been given the greenlight for Season 4, so there are plenty of chances.

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf. Photo: Warrick Page/CBS

Meanwhile, the show has technically gotten a crossover, even if it’s not a traditional one. Last fall, NCIS favorites and NCIS: Tony & Ziva stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo actually met up with the Sydney cast during their press tour. Hazel admitted that Tony & Ziva “absolutely was gonna be an answer” but due to the cancellation, she is “aware that is a sore spot for a lot of people at the moment.”

“I’m currently in New York, and I’ve seen billboards being ‘Save Tony & Ziva.’ And that’s what I mean when I was talking about the dedication and loyalty of the fans,” she continued. “It’s incredible. That would’ve been awesome. That would’ve been so cool.”

Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

While an on-screen Tiva crossover never happened, Hazel admitted that it very nearly came to fruition. “There was even an opportunity in our finale episodes where we cut to an international arrest. And I really thought it was gonna be there,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Oh my god. This is the Easter egg. This is the crossover.’ I don’t think dates worked out. That would’ve been awesome.”

Again, even though the show has been canceled, it’s still a possibility. That’s the great thing about the NCIS franchise. You never know when characters could pop up, whether it’s been years since they were last on or the show they were part of is no longer on air, or for any other reason. There isn’t an end in sight for the NCIS franchise, so who knows what will happen. New episodes of NCIS: Sydney return on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.