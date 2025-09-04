CBS Sets ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Origins’ Crossover Event

As the NCIS-verse continues to expand, another crossover is coming soon.

CBS announced on Thursday that NCIS and NCIS: Origins will be coming together on Nov. 11.

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama and Origins’ Austin Stowell revealed the news in a video shared to the franchise’s social media pages. Despite the two shows taking place in separate centuries, Valderrama explained that they will be working on a case that spans over decades, but no other information has been revealed. The crossover is set to air on Veterans Day, beginning with NCIS: Origins at 8 p.m. ET and followed by NCIS at 9 p.m. ET.

As of now, it’s unknown how the case will span decades, but it certainly wouldn’t be the first time the present-day NCIS team worked a cold case. It should also be interesting to see how the crossover plays out in terms of appearances and how it all works out. That being said, if NCIS is able to pull off a three-show crossover, a crossover taking place in different decades shouldn’t be too hard to work out.

This will mark the first crossover event for Origins since the prequel premiered last fall. The series follows Gibbs in the ‘90s as he’s a probie at Camp Pendleton under the legendary Mike Franks. Along with Stowell, the series stars Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote. Season 2 is set to premiere on Oct. 14 and will be addressing the Season 1 cliffhanger that saw Molino’s Lala Dominguez getting into a car accident. Fans will also be able to look forward to Ducky making an appearance later this year, with Adam Campbell reprising his role as a younger version of the late David McCallum’s beloved M.E.

Along with Valderrama, NCIS stars Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole. Just like Origins, NCIS’ latest season finale also ended on a deadly cliffhanger that saw Cole’s Special Agent Parker finding his father murdered. The aftermath is likely to be a big one as Parker tries to track down the killer, and the grief is probably going to be overwhelming. Season 23 also premieres on Oct. 14, kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Origins at 9 p.m. ET, and then Season 3 of NCIS: Sydney.

Don’t miss the special NCIS and NCIS: Origins crossover event on Tuesday, Nov. 11 starting at 8 p.m. ET with Origins, streaming the next day on Paramount+.