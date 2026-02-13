‘NCIS: Sydney’: Mavournee Hazel Reveals the Character Backstories She Was Most Excited to Learn About in Season 3 (Exclusive)

NCIS: Sydney is back in a few weeks, and star Mavournee Hazel spoke to PopCulture.com about what she’s most looking forward to.

The third season of the NCIS spinoff kicked off with a surprising look into the backstory of Hazel’s Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ahead of Season 3, star Olivia Swann teased to PopCulture that a big theme was the past and learning more about each character. That has certainly proved to be true already, especially when it came to Blue, such as finding out who she really is and her past. With half the season still to look forward to, it can be assumed that there will be much more to learn about everyone else. When asked what character she was most excited to learn about aside from Blue, Hazel had two answers to that.

Claude Jabbour as Travis “Trigger” Riggs in NCIS: Sydney episode 1, season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

The actress revealed she was excited about Travis “Trigger” Riggs (Claude Jabbour), a Senior Constable with the AFP Bomb Response Team who was introduced in the Season 3 premiere, “because who is Trigger?” She continued, “That’s the one that we were all in the dark about. No one knew. Claude was really good about keeping everything really private and on the rats. We all had our own theories. I was like, ‘Oh, he’s fiddling with the doors. Why is he fiddling with doors?’ I’m like, ‘And he’s a bad guy.’ There were just so many theories. So I think audiences will really find his backstory satiating and where that leads.”

He’s not the only character, though. Hazel also said Swann’s NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey was exciting to learn about. “I mean, I love the broken pill episode, but I’ve even seen this episode that I’m referring to, but it’s really diving into who Mackey is. And that is just that script was one of my favorites to read. It’s incredible. Olivia has done the most beautiful job at honoring Mackey and her past and women like her in the Navy. I’m really excited for everyone to see that, and I’m really proud of her.”

L-R: Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson in NCIS: Sydney episode 3, season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Luckily, Hazel assured that all “those questions will be answered soon.” How soon is unknown, but NCIS: Sydney is finally returning on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, so it won’t be much longer now. In the meantime, all episodes of Sydney are streaming on Paramount+.