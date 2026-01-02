Michael Weatherly Has Sweet Message for ‘NCIS’ Fans for ‘Save Tony and Ziva’ Times Square Stunt

Michael Weatherly is sending love to fans of NCIS: Tony & Ziva after they purchased a Times Square-adjacent billboard to campaign for the show to be saved from cancellation.

After Paramount+ announced last month that the NCIS spinoff starring Weatherly and Cote de Pablo would not return for a second season, fans bought a billboard at Broadway and 49th Street and used it to share information on “how people can get involved and #SaveTonyandZiva.”

Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo, Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and Isla Gie as Tali In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, season 1 on Paramount+.

“The stage is set! The biggest night of the year in New York City, New Year’s Eve, and our campaign to save a show loved by millions will be a part of it!” the group shared on social media, revealing that a QR code on the billboard would lead people to their website with information about their efforts. “At the 46th minute of every hour, for 24 hours, the ‘Save Tony and Ziva’ billboard will play for :30 seconds.”

Upon seeing the post, Weatherly took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the fans for their passion. “I want to just say how much this made me smile and maybe even nudged my tear ducts,” the actor wrote, “…beautiful, and I want to say a GIGANTIC thank you to any and all involved. I see you. I appreciate you. Big kiss for 2026.”

Following the news that NCIS: Tony & Ziva had been canceled, Weatherly and de Pablo, who played the titular Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, respectively, issued a joint statement in reaction.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story,” the pair wrote on Weatherly’s Instagram at the time. “Our deepest thanks goes to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality.”

The duo concluded: “But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after.”

Weatherly debuted his NCIS character in Season 1, with de Pablo joining the CBS show in Season 3. In February 2024, Paramount+ announced that the actors would reprise their roles on NCIS: Tony & Ziva, a 10-episode season that followed Tony, Ziva and their daughter Tali (Isla Gie) as they took on a case that took them across Europe.

Season 1 concluded in October, with Tony and Ziva finally working through their issues in order to find a happy ending with one another.

While the show might not be returning for a second season, fans can watch NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 1 on Paramount+ now.