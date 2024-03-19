'NCIS: Sydney' Season 2 Is Officially on the Way

As CBS and Paramount+ prepare to expand the NCIS franchise with NCIS: Origins and an untitled Tiva spinoff, respectively, NCIS: Sydney is officially coming back. The newest spinoff in the long-running franchise has been renewed for a second season by CBS for the 2024-25 season. This corresponds with the cross-continent Season 2 order by Paramount+ Australia.

The first international spinoff in the franchise premiered on Nov. 10 on Paramount+ Australia and Nov. 14 on CBS in the U.S. Stateside, the premiere reached over 10.2 million viewers on linear, including an encore episode. NCIS: Sydney became the No. 1 new series last fall and is the No. 3 new series of the 2023-24 season, behind fellow CBS series Tracker and Elsbeth, both of which premiered last month. During its first season in the States, episodes averaged more than 8 million multiplatform viewers across linear, Paramount+, and CBS TVE in L+35-day viewing.

"The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. "Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories, and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under."

NCIS: Sydney executive producer and showrunner Morgan O'Neill added, "We're beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at NCIS: Sydney is returning for a second season. We're especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick. This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon…"

The Season 2 renewal comes after Season 1 finale's cliffhanger in January. After the two-part finale centered on JD's son getting kidnapped and, luckily, bringing him back, JD was given the kidnapper's phone and told he should use it to "phone a friend. You might be surprised who answers." Back at headquarters, Department of Defense's Rankin's phone rang, and JD has no idea who was on the other line.

Created by Morgan O'Neill, NCIS: Sydney stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. A set premiere date for Season 2 has yet to be revealed, but it will be coming sometime during the 2024-25 season. The first season is currently streaming on Paramount+.