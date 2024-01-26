'NCIS: Sydney' Star Shares Hope for Potential Season 2

Following the Season 1 finale of NCIS: Sydney, Todd Lasance has high hopes for a second season. The actor, who plays AFP Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey on the latest NCIS spinoff, spoke to TV Insider about the series and its explosive season finale. As of now, the Australian drama has yet to be renewed for a second season, but Lasance is hopeful, especially after knowing where the show might go for Season 2.

"If we go again, I spoke to the showrunner about his ideas as to where he wants to take the show and where he'd want to pick it up," Lasance shared. "It's awesome. It's super exciting where they want to go, and obviously, the relationship's now opened up with his son and his ex-wife and the team. It's game on now, which is great. So it's exciting for the show and the characters to see where they're going to go."

Since the finale left some questions unanswered, especially when it came to JD, it would definitely be interesting to see how that story continues. Season 1 of NCIS: Sydney only had eight episodes, so if a Season 2 happens, it's possible there could be a full season order. It would give the show more leg room for stories and the chance to really dig into the characters. Not to mention the fact that there would hopefully be more opportunities to really welcome Sydney into the franchise by way of a crossover, whether with NCIS or NCIS: Hawai'i, or maybe even both.

As of now, it's unknown when and if a renewal could be announced. The series does have a 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn't too bad. According to TVLine, the drama is the most-watched freshman series this season, wrapping its run in the States with 4.6 million viewers. Although it has dipped each week, it's still remained somewhat steady as opposed to its competitors. Along with how it's done Down Under, hopefully, it will be enough to get it picked up for another season. It is an NCIS spinoff, so there's a good chance.

While waiting for any news on a potential second season of NCIS: Sydney, fans can watch all eight episodes of the first season on Paramount+. While that may be over for now, both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will make their highly-anticipated returns on Monday, Feb. 12 beginning at 9 p.m. ET as part of CBS' 2024 spring schedule.