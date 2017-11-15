‘NCIS’ Fans Are Losing It Over Tuesday Night’s Pregnancy Twist

After a creepy and vengeance-themed episode of NCIS, fans were hit with a major twist involving Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and Delilah Fielding’s (Margo Harshman) pregnancy.

McGee hacks into his doctor’s office to find out the gender of his child, and he appears shocked at the information.

His fellow agents ask what’s wrong and he says it wasn’t what he expected.

McGee says it’s a boy and a girl. This confused the team as well as the audience. Then the camera pans over to McGee’s screen.

The ultrasound reveals that McGee and Delilah are expecting twins.

This unexpected revelation thrilled fans of the CBS drama, who can’t wait to see McGee’s parenting skills pushed to the limit.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo Credit: Patrick McElhenney