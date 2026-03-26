‘NCIS: Origins’ Star Tyla Abercrumbie Reflects on Season 3 Renewal (Exclusive)

NCIS: Origins is coming back for another season, and star Tyla Abercrumbie told PopCulture.com how she’s feeling about it.

CBS renewed the NCIS prequel for a third season in January.

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Origins will be joined by the Mothership and NCIS: Sydney, which were renewed for Season 24 and Season 4, respectively. Knowing that the prequel is coming back and that fans are loving this kind of storytelling about NCIS as Origins digs deeper into beloved characters while exploring completely new ones is “fantastic,” Abercrumbie, who plays NIS secretary Mary Jo Hayes, shared.

Pictured L to R: Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and Tyla Abercrumbie as Mary Jo Hayes. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

“I mean, I love everybody from the crew that you never see to craft services that make sure we’re thin and full of liquids,” she continued. “And of course, the cast, it is such a reward because everyone works so very hard. Marketing. Just the effort and the love that goes into making sure this series is top-notch really shows up in what we present episodically. So for the fans to love it and say, ‘Yes, we still wanna see it.’ And the producers to say, ‘Okay. Well, good. Glad y’all like it. So we’ll give you a Season 3.’ It’s very rewarding. I think the work shows we care, and the fans let us know they are enjoying it. So I’m really proud of the work, and I’m really excited to have a Season 3.”

Since Season 2 still has a handful of episodes left, it’s hard to tell what will happen in Season 3, but knowing that there is going to be another season is enough for fans to handle for now. Meanwhile, Season 2 of Origins included its first crossover with NCIS last fall, as both teams worked on a case that tied together decades apart. It’s unknown if more crossovers are planned, but it can be assumed that more fan-favorite characters will be making appearances as their younger selves. Who will be next to get the Origins treatment, though, is anyone’s guess.

As of now, CBS has not announced when Season 3 of NCIS: Origins will premiere, but more information is likely to be revealed in the coming months. In the meantime, new episodes of Origins air as part of CBS’ NCIS Tuesdays lineup at 9 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Paramount+.