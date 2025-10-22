‘NCIS: Origins’ Star Mariel Molino Says ‘Fans Are in for Quite the Surprise’ for Upcoming Crossover With ‘NCIS’ (Exclusive)

The much-anticipated NCIS and NCIS: Origins crossover is coming, and Origins star Mariel Molino told PopCulture.com about what to expect.

It was announced in September that the two shows would be coming together for a special event, airing on Veterans Day.

The episodes will center on a decades-spanning case, and Molino thinks “fans are in for quite the surprise.” She continued, “We will switch the times for you so you’re actually gonna go back in time and start with NCIS: Origins, which will lead into the Mothership with a case that wasn’t properly solved. We filmed this about a month and a half ago, and it really felt like we were doing an old-timey Western.

Pictured (L-R): Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

“It feels so different, but very exciting,” Molino said. “And I think it’s a very ominous case where we’re fighting against all odds, even some weather situations. And you’re gonna see some characters that, let’s just say, fans are gonna be very excited to see coming back from…. I don’t wanna say the dead but you’ll see.”

This will be the first crossover that Origins is participating in, so it should be interesting to see how the franchise goes from the past to the present and how working on the same case on both shows will go. NCIS star Gary Cole told PopCulture.com that the Origins characters will be working on a case and then 30 years later, NCIS picks up “the mantle on something that was kind of left behind back in the day.”

Pictured (L-R): Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez, and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf. Photo: Erik Voake/CBS

There will be a lot to look forward to when NCIS and NCIS: Origins team up, and there is no telling what will go down or how it will even impact both shows moving forward. What characters will come back or interact with each other is unknown, but the wait for the episodes will surely be worth it.

Don’t miss the NCIS: Origins and NCIS crossover event on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. All episodes of both shows are currently streaming now, with new episodes airing on Tuesdays, followed by Season 3 of NCIS: Sydney.