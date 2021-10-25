‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Aren’t Airing New Episodes Tonight

Most CBS shows have their first weeks off of the season beginning Monday, including NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. CBS is airing repeats of both dramas, as well as repeats of the sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola. Only Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday will feature new episodes of CBS shows during the week of Oct. 25.

CBS’ Monday schedule begins with The Neighborhood episode “Welcome to the Motorcycle,” which first aired on Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. ET. This is followed by the Bob Hearts Abishola episode “A Big African Bassoon,” which first aired on April 12. The Neighborhood is now in its fourth season and stars Max Greenfield, Cedric the Entertainer, Beth Behrs, and Tichina Arnold. Bob Hearts Abishola began its third season in September and stars Billy Gardell and Folake Oloqofoyeku.

The NCIS repeat is “1mm,” which first aired on Jan. 26. This will remind fans of the show what it was like to have Mark Harmon’s Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs leading the team, since the Oct. 12 episode “Great Wide Open” turned out to be Harmon’s last. Harmon only appeared in the first four episodes of Season 19, which introduced Gary Cole’s Alden Parker. In the Oct. 19 episode, “Face the Strange,” Parker was offered Gibbs’ old position as the leader of the team. Although Harmon is no longer starring in the show, he is still an executive producer.

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” NCIS showrunner Steve Biner said in a statement on Oct. 12. “Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

NCIS: Hawai’i has a much smaller pool of episodes to pull from on repeat weeks, since the show just debuted in September. CBS will re-air “Boom,” the show’s second episode. The series stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Pearl Harbor field office. Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan also star in the new series.

All four Monday shows will be back with new episodes on Nov. 1. The NCIS episode is titled “False Start,” and finds the team investigating the death of a Navy commander who trained top athletes. The next new NCIS: Hawai’i episode is “The Tourist,” which sees the team trying to find a missing social media star who has a secret life her husband and fans do not know about. Past episodes of both shows are available to stream on Paramount+.