TV Shows

‘NCIS’ Fans Can’t Get Over Gibbs’ Absence in First Episode Since Mark Harmon’s Exit

By

gibbs-ncis-cbs.jpg

The post-Gibbs era of NCIS began Monday night, and fans were still heartbroken about Mark Harmon’s exit. The episode, “Face the Strange,” saw Gary Cole’s new character, Alden Parker, try to take over the team while the other members were grappling with continuing their work without Leroy Gibbs around. Fans were critical of the show within the first few minutes of the episode.

While it was expected that Harmon would leave the series soon, it was surprising that he only made it four episodes into Season 19. In last week’s episode, “Great Wide Open,” Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) offered Gibbs a chance to return to NCIS. However, Gibbs turned him down. He would rather stay in Alaska instead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the beginning of Monday’s episode, Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) asked Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) if Gibbs was really happy with leaving NCIS. At first, McGee didn’t want to say anything out of respect for Gibbs’ privacy, but he eventually relented. “I think he probably hasn’t been this OK in a long time,” McGee said. Torres wasn’t happy that Parker was already offered Gibbs’ job when Gibbs’ desk wasn’t even cold yet. Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) told him they needed the job filled. Torres wanted McGee to say something, but he didn’t say anything. They had a case to work on after all, since the dead Navy commander’s body they found blew up.

‘I’m going to give it a chance’

https://twitter.com/kmar71/status/1450274473387642880?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After last week’s episode aired, showrunner Steve Binder offered a tribute to Gibbs and Harmon. “As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” Binder said. “Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

‘Let it die’

https://twitter.com/gap11559/status/1450274783128662021?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While McGee didn’t weigh in on Parker taking a big role in the NCIS team, fans at home certainly did. Scroll on to see what fans had to say about Monday’s episode. Parker later asked McGee why he didn’t want to be team leader. McGee admitted to thinking about it, but he passed on it because it was more demanding than he thought, but Parker felt there was more to be said. As the episode went on, Torres continued pushing McGee to take a stronger leadership role in the team.

#NoGaryCole

https://twitter.com/JoeHrasna/status/1450267091823730696?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Already giving Gibbs job to Parker so not cool at all!!!” one fan tweeted.

‘Talk some sense into them Ducky!’

https://twitter.com/kmar71/status/1450276148424978436?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Oh no he isn’t the replacement of Gibbs. I was hoping it would be McGee,” one fan wrote.

‘Gary Cole is going to have to step things up a bit’

https://twitter.com/hempstead_susan/status/1450275219734732801?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“‘Get yer gear’ doesn’t sound right not coming from Gibbs,” one viewer wrote.

‘NCIS without Gibbs seems really weird’

https://twitter.com/StevePiperActor/status/1450275464426164227?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

New episodes of NCIS air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.  

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts

  • ’48 Hours’ and ‘NCIS’ Crossing Over in New Project
    TV Shows

    ’48 Hours’ and ‘NCIS’ Crossing Over in New Project

  • ‘NCIS’ Season 22 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS
    "The Plan" – With the help of Knight's dad, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao, NCIS works to unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. Also, McGee is in a tailspin when DNA results reveal a close relative he was unaware of, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas "Nick" Torres. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS’ Season 22 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

  • ‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Reveals Injury He Suffered On-Set
    "Thick As Thieves" – Parker's delinquent past resurfaces when NCIS is called to Philadelphia to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Reveals Injury He Suffered On-Set

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Rejoice Over Return of Season 1 Star
    TV Shows

    ‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Rejoice Over Return of Season 1 Star