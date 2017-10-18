‘NCIS’ Fans Are Loving Maria Bello’s New Character

Maria Bello made her NCIS debut on Monday night, and fans are welcoming her with open arms.

The ER alum is playing Agent Jacqueline Sloane, forensic psychologist that Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) personally wanted to recruit to the team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bello made her entrance in the opening of the episode, which was titled “Skeleton Crew.” Her car allegedly breaks down and seeks refuge in Agent Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) home.

The drink coffee together and flirt a bit with neither party revealing they’re each federal agents.

Up Next: NCIS Planning a Special Send-off for Pauley Perrette

Fans ate up the exchange and quickly went to Twitter to share their excitement.

“I’m super excited to see Maria Bello on NCIS,” one fan wrote. “I’m hoping to see (more) sparks between her [and] Gibbs!”

Another added, “OMG been waiting for this moment since I heard about it… thought [it was] too good to be true, but it’s true: Maria Bello joined my [favorite] show.”

See some of the reactions below.

I’m super excited to see @maria_bello on #NCIS. I’m hoping to see (more) sparks between her & Gibbs! — Jamie (@wannaseeireland) October 18, 2017

-do you drink coffee?

-ummm yes? by the gallon

I ALREADY LOVE MARIA BELLO’S CHARACTER LMAO GURL SAME #NCIS — amelie (@bensonnliv) October 18, 2017

So happy to see Maria Bello. Love her #NCIS @NCIS_CBS — Erin Gray (@EKGrayME) October 18, 2017

OMG been waiting for this moment since I heard about it… thought too good to be true but it’s true, @maria_bello joined my fav show #NCIS pic.twitter.com/CBi4MBkBKg — Michael (@IAmMikeKnight) October 18, 2017

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.