‘NCIS: LA’ Fans Welcome Back WWE Star Shane McMahon in Mid-Season Finale

WWE star Shane McMahon made another memorable appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles, popping in at a key moment in the Season 11 mid-season finale, “Answers.” McMahon is the son of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, and announced plans to take a hiatus from the WWE after losing to Kevin Owens on Friday Night Smackdown. McMahon previously appeared on NCIS: LA last season in the episode “Searching.”

In the new episode, McMahon played Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans once again. He advised the team on what to do when a criminal stole a computer virus and planned to use it. Evans assigned the team to help the Army track down the thief.

Although McMahon’s appearance was not that long, fans welcomed another wrestler to the NCIS: LA fold.

McMahon was not the only major guest star in “Answers.” The episode also featured Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg, who played crooked upscale banker Mara.

McMahon had an exciting 2019 in the ring, and gambled his future career in a “Loser Leaves WWE” match with Owens and lost, notes ComicBook.com. While he still appears on the list of Raw and SmackDown wrestlers on WWE.com, he has not appeared in either show since the Oct. 6 match with Owens.

It’s great to see you, friend. You’d be an awesome full-time addition to #NCISLA 😁 — 🦋 Christy 🦋 (@ChristySears725) December 9, 2019

McMahon celebrated appearing on NCIS: LA again on Twitter, where he shared a photo with LL Cool J.

Welcome to NCIS Los Angeles @shanemcmahon we are honored to have you guest starring tonight #NCISLA @NCISLA — abpf91@yahoo.com (@abpf91) December 9, 2019

“New tag team partner? Couldn’t be more excited to be back with the cast and crew [NCIS: LA]! Thanks to [LL Cool J], [Daniela Ruah], and the entire cast for letting me join you. An all new episode airs on [CBS] Sunday at 9:30,” he wrote.

“Never seen [McMahon] need ‘body armor’ for ANYTHING! I can’t imagine what will happen tonight!” fellow WWE star John Cena jokingly wrote.

Outside of wrestling and NCIS: LA, McMahon has only appeared as an actor in the 2002 movie Rollerball, in which he had a small cameo role. The 49-year-old has been working in the WWE since he was 15, and made his on-screen debut as a referee in 1988.

