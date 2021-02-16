'NCIS': Hawaii Spinoff in Works at CBS

✖

A new spinoff is reportedly in the works for the extended NCIS universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS is plotting a Hawaii-set spinoff of NCIS. This potential series would shoot in Hawaii, as it may be easier to produce in the state amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

THR reported that CBS is nearing a deal to create a Hawaii-set version of NCIS, which would potentially receive a straight-to-series order. The publication noted that CBS did not comment on the news about a possible spinoff of NCIS. If this spinoff does move forward, Chris Silber, who serves as the showrunner for NCIS: Los Angeles and who initially was a part of the team on the flagship series, would serve in the same capacity for the potential NCIS: Hawaii (a working title). Additionally, Jan Nash, who works on NCIS: New Orleans, and Matt Bosack, who works on another CBS procedural, SEAL Team, are reportedly attached to executive produce the potential spinoff. THR noted that, at the moment, the team behind NCIS: Hawaii is meeting with potential directors for the pilot and has even begun to hire members for the writing staff. NCIS: Hawaii would be the fourth series set in the NCIS franchise if it does go to series, following NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans.

The news of a potential spinoff also comes alongside a report about Mark Harmon's future with NCIS. In the same article, THR reported that Harmon's contract with the CBS series is up this season (the show is currently airing Season 18). It has been rumored that the actor, who has starred as Jethro Gibbs on NCIS since the first episode, will depart the series. If he does decide to leave the NCIS world behind, the show would subsequently end. Harmon, who stars and executive produces the series, has been in talks with production about possibly returning for a handful of episodes if the show does come back for Season 19. Fans should note that Harmon's departure from the series has not yet been confirmed and the actor has not yet released a statement about this report.

Harmon initiated the role of Gibbs on JAG before he was tasked with leading the team on NCIS. He has since helped the NCIS franchise grow with its two subsequent spinoffs (and another potential one on the way). In addition to serving as the star and an executive producer on NCIS, Harmon executive produces NCIS: New Orleans. He is not involved in the production of NCIS: Los Angeles. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.