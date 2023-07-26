'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 2 DVD Release Date Revealed

NCIS: Hawai'i's second season is coming to DVD very soon! From Paramount Home Entertainment, Season 2 of the NCIS spinoff will be hitting shelves on October 3 and will include all 22 episodes on six discs, which also include three crossover episodes from the NCIS universe. There will also be exclusive special features and behind-the-scenes looks with the cast and crew that will surely keep fans occupied until the third season eventually premieres on CBS, which probably won't be until at least early 2024 due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Starring Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, and Tori Anderson, the second season continues to showcase Tennant and her team investigating high-stakes crimes surrounding the Aloha State that involve military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the islands. This season the series took part in the first-ever three-series crossover event in NCIS franchise history when it teamed up with the flagship series and NCIS: Los Angeles. Episodes from NCIS and LA from the crossover events are included on the special features so fans will be able to watch the crossovers in full and not miss a thing.

(Photo: CBS Studios/Paramount Home Entertainment)

A special look at Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i, plus deleted scenes and a feature called "Island Sounds," are also part of the DVD's special features, so there will also be plenty for fans to view aside from the episodes. Although it is just over a couple of months away, the wait will surely be worth it to view NCIS: Hawai'i and its special features that will only be available on DVD. It will also keep fans busy while the show continues to be on hiatus, but it will definitely make them prepared for what's to come.

NCIS: Hawai'i aired its second season finale in May and featured LL Cool J reprising his role as Special Agent Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles. It was then announced that the rapper would continue to portray Sam Hanna in a recurring guest capacity in the upcoming third season to occasionally help Tennant and the team when they need it. While it's unknown if this could open the door for more LA stars to return to the franchise, you never know what could happen. At the very least, fans might be able to keep updated on what the rest of the OSP team is doing if Sam keeps the updates coming. That will surely be something to look forward to, but for now, fans will just have to watch the first two seasons on Paramount+ and buy Season 2 on DVD beginning October 3.