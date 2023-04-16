'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 2, Episode 18 Was Directed by a TV Icon

The latest episode of NCIS: Hawai'i actually had a pretty major name attached to the director's chair, LeVar Burton! The beloved actor and director, most known for Star Trek: The Next Generation, Roots, and the host of the popular kids' educational television series Reading Rainbow, directed Season 2, Episode 18 of the NCIS spin-off, "Bread Crumbs," according to his IMDb. The episode centered on Tennant interrogating a suspect on a helicopter when the copter crashes, and she has to save herself and the passengers, which was intense as ever.

The episode marks Burton's third time directing an NCIS: Hawai'i episode, having directed "Primal Fear," another Season 2 episode, and Season 1's "Spies, Part 1." He is no stranger to the NCIS world, as he's directed multiple episodes of NCIS: New Orleans, plus an episode of JAG, the series that kicked off the NCIS franchise. He's basically an honorary member of the franchise now after 20 years, and it's pretty sweet.

Since NCIS: Hawai'i is renewed for a third season, it's possible that LeVar Burton will be back to direct once again. He has quite an impressive resume when it comes to directing, as it also includes Scorpion, Star Trek, Charmed, and more. It looks like he won't be quitting directing any time soon, so it's highly possible that he plans on directing more episodes. He may even have one more Hawai'i episode up his sleeve before the season ends, but that is currently unknown.

As of now, LeVar Burton doesn't have any upcoming projects, but he did recently star in Blindspotting and reprise his role as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: Picard. He does seem to be open since he has no upcoming work, so who knows if he'll direct again? It's likely they haven't even started to figure out what Season 3 will be like, so it may be a bit early to go down that road. Here's to hoping that LeVar Burton continues directing NCIS: Hawai'i.

NCIS: Hawai'i's second season is winding down, and after another season filled with action, crossovers, and more, the third season has a lot to live up to. It will be interesting to see what happens in these final episodes and if LeVar Burton directs anymore. Not much information has been released about the remaining episodes, so for now, it is all a surprise. They will likely set up Season 3, and it's going to be both exciting yet nerve-wracking to see what happens.