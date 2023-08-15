Matthew McConaughey Funds Plane Bringing Help to Maui

Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi McConaughey are doing everything they can to promote their efforts to assist Hawaiians in need by raising awareness. Taking to Instagram in a video clip Tuesday, the pair shared their intention to provide support to the victims of the devastating wildfires raging in Maui as news of the catastrophe continues to emerge. "McConaughey's are funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui," the video's caption reads. "@Baby2Baby is working with their partners on the ground including @alohadiaperbank @mauifoodbank @hawaiidiaperbank @pacificbirthcollective @mauirapidresponse. Grateful we can help get these critical supplies to children and families who need it. If you would like to support relief efforts, please visit @baby2baby – @jklivinfoundation."

During the video, the two spoke about their feelings concerning the devastation Hawaiians are experiencing and their plan to help them. "The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives," the actor, 53, said. "These people need to stabilize to stay alive. Camila, myself, and Levi are working with this organization called Baby2Baby. They are working with partners that are on the ground in Maui right now, saying, 'This is what people need right now. This is what the most needy people need.'" He continued, "If you'd like to help, check out Baby2Baby. See the work they're doing or any other way you can help. There's a lot of help that's needed." Levi,15, agreed with the sentiment, adding, "Yeah, they're going to need it for the long-term, so any way you guys can help, it's appreciated."

On Monday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced that the death toll from Hawaii's wildfire disaster has risen to 99 people after becoming the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in over a century. A FEMA update issued on Monday afternoon stated that the agency has deployed 300 personnel and 140 search and rescue teams "with more on the way." In his remarks, Green emphasized the importance of "searching for those that we have lost." While FEMA said earlier Saturday that it was too early to allocate even an approximate dollar amount to the damage done on Maui, the governor estimated that "the losses approach $6 billion," according to CNN. It was reported by the outlet that firefighters have made progress in the fight against the three largest wildfires. However, the deadly fire in Lahaina, which has scorched more than 2,000 acres of land, is still only 85% contained as of Sunday afternoon.