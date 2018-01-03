‘NCIS’ Fans Freak out Over Bishop’s Wild New Look

NCIS character Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) debuted a revealing new look on Tuesday night’s midseason premiere, and fans are loving it.
Bishop was sent undercover with fellow special agent Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) to bust up illegal drug-running in a Norfolk, Virginia marina.
Videos by PopCulture.com
At the beginning of the episode, Bishop is seen posing as an escort meeting a high profile client on yacht. As you expect, she’s wearing more revealing outfit that she’s typically seen in.
1 word. Wow. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/RNCyuDk1bt— NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) January 3, 2018
Torres ends up interrupting the meeting and distracts the client while Bishop clones his phone. However, that quick glimpse of Bishop drove them wild.
“This is a side of Eleanor Bishop, I’ve never seen before!” fan Jarred Braxton wrote.
Another viewer added, “Bishop, you look A M A Z I N G.”
See some of the reactions below.
Holy Bishop. #NCIS— Rebekah (@rebekaheliz) January 3, 2018
@NCIS_CBS @EmilyWickersham Bishop with the Black Dress….HAPPY NEW YEAR TO US!!! WOW #NCIS— Chuck (@cjg917) January 3, 2018
This is a side of Eleanor Bishop I’ve never seen before!😯#NCIS— Jarred Braxton (@JBraxt29) January 3, 2018
bishop you look A M A Z I N G 😍😍#NCIS— gabby MISSES carrie✨ (@Gabbyspaz) January 3, 2018
NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Photo Credit: CBS / Monty Brinton