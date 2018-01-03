‘NCIS’ Fans Freak out Over Bishop’s Wild New Look

NCIS character Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) debuted a revealing new look on Tuesday night’s midseason premiere, and fans are loving it.

Bishop was sent undercover with fellow special agent Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) to bust up illegal drug-running in a Norfolk, Virginia marina.

At the beginning of the episode, Bishop is seen posing as an escort meeting a high profile client on yacht. As you expect, she’s wearing more revealing outfit that she’s typically seen in.

Torres ends up interrupting the meeting and distracts the client while Bishop clones his phone. However, that quick glimpse of Bishop drove them wild.

“This is a side of Eleanor Bishop, I’ve never seen before!” fan Jarred Braxton wrote.

Another viewer added, “Bishop, you look A M A Z I N G.”

See some of the reactions below.

This is a side of Eleanor Bishop I’ve never seen before!😯#NCIS — Jarred Braxton (@JBraxt29) January 3, 2018

bishop you look A M A Z I N G 😍😍#NCIS — gabby MISSES carrie✨ (@Gabbyspaz) January 3, 2018

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Monty Brinton