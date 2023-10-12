'NCIS: Sydney' Will Feature Connections to the Other 'NCIS' Shows

While NCIS: Sydney may not have the same crossover chances as its U.S. counterparts, that doesn't mean there won't be any connection to its predecessors. The series takes place in Australia and includes a team of U.S. NCIS Agents. So it's very likely one, if not all of them, have had at least one run-in with someone that fans are familiar with. Whether it was in D.C., LA, New Orleans, or Honolulu. Despite them being Down Under, NCIS: Sydney will still have some connection to the rest of the franchise, as creator Morgan O'Neill tells TVLine.

"Look, there are a couple of little Easter eggs there," O'Neill shared. "I won't spoil them, but they're definitely there. One of the things that I think audiences love about this show is the fact that it feels like a universe, not individual shows. And while they each have their own DNA, I think that's what was really clever about the way CBS developed this franchise is they didn't go out to make the same show twice. If you look at the original show, the mothership, it's very different from L.A."

Obviously, the NCIS shows work great on their own, and at times it's you can even forget they're part of a larger franchise. The crossovers are just the icing on the cake. Then there's the little references here and there when a character on NCIS: LA is mentioned on NCIS, or vice versa, or another series. It sounds like there will be a reference or two on NCIS: Sydney. What that will be, though, is unknown, so fans will just have to tune in to see. While there won't be a crossover for this first season, there's always the possibility for one in the future. At least viewers can keep a lookout for Easter eggs.

There is just over a month until NCIS: Sydney lands in the U.S. Even without the connection to the franchise, it is still going to be a series that you won't want to miss. From the looks of the Sydney trailer, it seems like it's going to be a great way to kick off the first-ever international spinoff in the franchise. With a talented cast that includes Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes, NCIS: Sydney is poised for success. Make sure to tune in on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS! It will have its world premiere on Nov. 10 on Paramount+ Australia.