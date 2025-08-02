NBCUniversal’s 4 Biggest TV Show Cancellations of the Summer

Summer 2025 has been brutal.

NBCUniversal has canceled a number of shows in the last few months.

The company axed numerous shows across its platforms, including on USA Network, NBC, Bravo, and Peacock. There’s been a wave of cancellations in recent months ahead of the 2025-26 season, and these four shows did not survive. They’re biggest NBCUniversal shows to be canceled, and fans are still in mourning.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society – NBC

Pictured: (l-r) Ben Rappaport as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, Melissa Fumero as Birdie, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)

Freshman mystery drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society was axed in June and was the final show on NBC’s 2024-2025 lineup awaiting its fate. Centering on members of a suburban garden society hiding a murderous secret, Grosse Pointe premiered in February, initially airing on Sundays before moving to Fridays after six episodes in the hopes of getting more viewers. The cancellation is not so surprising as it was previously reported that the show was likely going to be canceled. There was a chance it could move to Peacock, but that is no longer an option.

Laid – Peacock

Pictured: (l-r) Zosia Mamet as AJ, Stephanie Hsu as Ruby — (Photo by: James Dittiger/PEACOCK)

Romantic comedy Laid was canceled by Peacock in May after just one season. The series followed a thirty-something single woman who discovers that some of the people she had sexual relationships with are dying, so she recruits her best friend and roommate to help her figure out what happened and warns her past relationships of looming danger. Starring Stephanie Hsu, Laid premiered in December and is based on the Australian television series of the same name.

Resident Alien – USA Network

Pictured: Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle — (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

It was recently announced that sci-fi series Resident Alien is ending after four seasons. News comes ahead of the Season 4 finale, which is airing on Friday and will serve as the series finale. Starring Alan Tudyk, Resident Alien premiered on Syfy in 2021 and moved to USA Network for its fourth season, which premiered in June.

Sold on SLC – Bravo

SOLD ON SLC — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Martindale, Jennifer Yeo, Matt Jones, Kenny Sperry — (Photo by: Brett Colvin/Bravo)

Bravo canceled Sold on SLC after only one season in June. The series premiered in December and wrapped in February, but the reason for the decision to cancel it was not given. While Bravo is the home to many renovation shows, Sold on SLC may not have pulled in the viewers that the network hoped it would.