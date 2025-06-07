Bravo Cancels Series After Just 1 Season

Not every show on Bravo can be like Real Housewives, Vanderpump, or Below Deck.

Us Weekly reports that the network has canceled Sold on SLC after just one season.

The real estate series followed Presidio Real Estate CEO Jennifer Yeo and her team of estate agents in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tyna Edwards, Matt Jones, Sarah Martindale, and Kenny Sperry also starred in the show, which premiered in December and wrapped up in February. A reason for the cancellation has not been given, but cast member Malaysia Fua took to her Instagram to share a lengthy message with her followers.

“Being part of Sold On SLC was a wild ride! From pre-production to post, cast to crew, and everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes: THANK YOU,” Fua wrote. “And to all of you family, friends, and even strangers who supported me along the way… that was the best part. This journey reminded me just how much love and encouragement surrounds me, and for that, I’ll never stop being so grateful for all of you in my life.”

“Putting yourself out there is scary,” she continued. “People will form opinions, some without knowing the full story. But this show gave me the chance to show up authentically and to trust myself. It taught me that there will always be people who root for you & and some who don’t. But the key is to focus on the positivity, lead with honesty, and stand by your truth… no matter the backlash. Because in the end, truth rises & love always wins.”

Fua went on to say that although there won’t be a Season 2, the show gave her exactly what she needed – a voice. “It helped me step into who I am, fully and unapologetically, & I believe that was the purpose all along,” she explained. “This chapter is closing, but I’m excited for what the future holds because I know I’m walking into it as more of myself than ever before.”

SOLD ON SLC — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Martindale, Jennifer Yeo, Matt Jones, Kenny Sperry — (Photo by: Brett Colvin/Bravo)

“I especially hoped to share more of my real life as a working mom of four.. we filmed so much of that, but most of it didn’t make it to air,” she concluded. “So I really hope to share more of that part of my story here. The chaos, the beauty, the reality of it all. Thank you for being part of this chapter with me… on to the next.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Sold on SLC will be getting a second chance elsewhere, but there are many other reality real estate shows out there, so it’s always possible some of the cast could something else. Even if they do have to move cities. All eight episodes of Sold on SLC are streaming on Peacock.