Peacock Cancels Rom-Com After One Season

A Peacock show has been laid to rest after one season – pun intended.

Variety reports that the NBCUniversal streamer has canceled rom-com Laid after only one season.

Starring Stephanie Hsu, the series premiered last December. It’s developed by Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna and based on the Australian television series of the same name. Hsu’s Ruby Yao is a thirty-something single woman who discovers that some of the people she has had sexual relationships with are dying. Her best friend and roommate AJ (Zosia Mamet) helps Ruby figure out what happened and warn her past relationships of looming danger.

Pictured: (l-r) Zosia Mamet as AJ, Stephanie Hsu as Ruby — (Photo by: James Dittiger/PEACOCK)

Laid also stars Michael Angarano and Tommy Martinez, alongside recurring cast and guest stars Andre Hyland, Elizabeth Bowen, Olivia Holt, Ryan Pinkston, David Denman, Susan Berger, Kate Berlant, John Early, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, Chloe Fineman, Simu Liu, Finneas O’Connell, and Alexandra Shipp.

The cancellation comes as a surprise, since Laid’s first season ended on a cliffhanger that saw Ruby’s estranged father (François Chau) return with some potential answers about her dying exes. Khan, who also serves as co-showrunner, told Variety she was already planning for a potential second season.

“If Season 1 was about her going back through her adulthood by revisiting her past, like her sexual partners, who she was back then, and all that, Season 2 is more formative,” Khan said.

Pictured: (l-r) Tommy Martinez as Isaac, Stephanie Hsu as Ruby, Francois Chau as James — (Photo by: James Dittiger/PEACOCK)

Laid is the latest series to be axed at Peacock. The streamer has also previously canceled Based on a True Story, This Is Awesome, Teacup, and Bel-Air. As of now, a reason for Laid’s cancellation has not been given, and the fact that it ended on a cliffhanger means that much more was planned. Whether or not the show will be shopped around elsewhere is unknown, but it seems like fans will have to just imagine what will happen next.

Even though Laid is no more, Peacock still certainly has an exciting library. Upcoming shows include the much-anticipated The Office spinoff, The Paper, a Clueless sequel series starring Alicia Silverstone, a Friday Night Lights reboot, and much more. Fans can also look forward to new seasons of The Traitors, The Day of the Jackal, and Days of Our Lives, just to name a few. It’s still disappointing that Laid has been canceled, especially after only one season, but at least that one season is still streaming.