NBC Reveals Fall 2020 Primetime Schedule

NBC officially unveiled their primetime schedule for the fall on Tuesday. Naturally, the schedule includes returning favorites such as This Is Us and The Voice, the latter of which will see Gwen Stefani returning to her coaching duties for Season 19. In addition to releasing the primetime line-up for the fall, NBC also released a statement in which they expressed that they were hopeful that their programs would be able to head back into production amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Telegdy, the Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement that the network is "confident" that their schedule will remain intact for the fall, as select shows are set to head back into production in the near future. “Thanks to the ingenuity of our creative teams and our partner studios, NBC has assembled a remarkably stable schedule at a time when stability is called for,” Telegdy's statement read. “With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall. We design shows for longevity and this schedule remains a powerful propulsive force for shows to start here and carry on entertaining across generations.”

NBC viewers will likely notice that the network didn't implement any major changes to its line-up for the fall. In fact, shows such as Chicago Fire (and the rest of the Chicago Universe) and The Voice will resume their established timeslots when they do premiere sometime later this year.