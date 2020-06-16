NBC Reveals Fall 2020 Primetime Schedule
NBC officially unveiled their primetime schedule for the fall on Tuesday. Naturally, the schedule includes returning favorites such as This Is Us and The Voice, the latter of which will see Gwen Stefani returning to her coaching duties for Season 19. In addition to releasing the primetime line-up for the fall, NBC also released a statement in which they expressed that they were hopeful that their programs would be able to head back into production amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Paul Telegdy, the Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement that the network is "confident" that their schedule will remain intact for the fall, as select shows are set to head back into production in the near future. “Thanks to the ingenuity of our creative teams and our partner studios, NBC has assembled a remarkably stable schedule at a time when stability is called for,” Telegdy's statement read. “With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall. We design shows for longevity and this schedule remains a powerful propulsive force for shows to start here and carry on entertaining across generations.”
NBC viewers will likely notice that the network didn't implement any major changes to its line-up for the fall. In fact, shows such as Chicago Fire (and the rest of the Chicago Universe) and The Voice will resume their established timeslots when they do premiere sometime later this year.
Mondays
The Voice is back on Mondays (with Stefani back in action) and will air starting at 8 p.m. ET. The popular singing competition will be followed by Manifest at 10 p.m. ET.
Tuesdays
The Voice will once again get things started off on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. This Is Us will bring all of the love (and the tears) at 9 p.m. ET and New Amsterdam will wrap up the night at 10 p.m. ET.
Wednesdays
Wednesdays on NBC are still Chicago-centric. The network will air Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. back-to-back in that order starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Thursdays
Thursday nights on NBC will start off with some laughs courtesy of Superstore (which airs at 8 p.m. ET) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (at 8:30 p.m. ET). Law & Order: SVU will then take things over with Season 22. Christopher Meloni (and Elliot Stabler) will make his grand return to the Law & Order world with Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET.
Fridays
The Blacklist will kick things off on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. The drama will then be followed by two hours of Dateline.
Saturdays
Saturdays will also feature two hours of Dateline (Saturday Night Mystery edition). Saturday Night Live, as always, will then air at 11:30 p.m. ET (hopefully, live from Studio 8H).
Sundays
To finish off the week, NBC will air Sunday Night Football and will broadcast 19 games throughout NFL's season.