'SNL at Home': Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler and Every Other Surprise Celebrity on Last Night's Episode

The second Saturday Night Live at Home episode showed just how much the team learned after the first one, as production values, editing and writing adapted to sketches filmed from the cast members homes. The April 25 show also featured a full cadre of special guest stars, including former SNL cast members and past hosts. It was the first time Brad Pitt ever hosted an episode of the long-running comedy show, and featured Miley Cyrus as the unannounced musical performer. That just scratches the surface though. Pitt opened the episode by playing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has become a celebrity himself during the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci, the U.S.' top infectious diseases expert, once joked on CNN he would love to see Pitt play him on SNL whenever production resumed. He probably did not think Pitt would get the chance so soon. Pitt later introduced Cyrus, who performed Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" from home. Fred Armisen, Paul Rudd, Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Jason Sudeikis, Bad Bunny and Adam Sandler all popped up in different sketches throughout the night. Some appearances were blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments though. Here is a guide to every celebrity cameo from the episode.

Brad Pitt Pitt was the one celebrity who made much more than just a cameo. He starred in a solo sketch from home, which him playing Fauci as a translator for President Donald Trump. The skit ended with Pitt taking off his Fauci wig to thank Fauci for real, as well as first responders, health care workers and their families for putting their lives on the line during the health crisis. "Live, kind of, from all across America, it's Saturday Night," Pitt said at the end.

Slide 2 For the first time since 2012, SNL put together a brand new "What Up With That" sketch with Kenan Thompson as host Diondre Cole and Melissa Villasenor and Ego Nwodim as the backup dancers. The celebrity panelists were basketball legend Charles Barkley, who barely got to talk about his experiences with Michael Jordan, and DJ Khaled, who didn't get to talk at all. Bill Hader must have been busy, as Lindsey Buckingham only appeared as a still from past sketches.

Fred Armisen and Jason Sudeikis (Photo: NBC) While Hader was unavailable to come back as Lindsey Buckingham, former SNL cast members Fred Armisen and Jason Sudeiks contributed to the "What Up With That" sketch. Armisen played his Kenny G-style saxophone player, using a toy sax. Sudeikis also jumped in as the Track Suit Guy, whose life story really needs to be told in a future SNL episode.

Adam Sandler Pete Davidson once again contributed a music video. In "Stuck in the House," Davidson bemoaned being stuck at home with his mother while self-quarantined. There are only so many episodes of Ozark to watch, after all. Adam Sandler popped in to co-star in the sketch, with scenes directed by his daughters, Sadie and Sunny. In fact, Sadie, Sunny and Davidson's mother were all credited as the video's directors.

Other "Stuck in the House" co-stars (Photo: NBC) "Stuck in the House" was one of the most star-studded SNL sketches in recent memory. During Sandler's segments, there was a hilarious running gag about Rob Schneider trying to get into Sandler's house, with Schneider really there. At the beginning, there was also a Zoom screenshot of all the friends Davidson has been talking to through video chat. Those friends included comedian John Mulaney, filmmaker Judd Apatow and Queer Eye star Tan France.

Bad Bunny Latin singer and rapper Bad Bunny appeared in the hilarious "Big Papi Cooking Show," featuring Thompson as former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz. If Big Bunny's music career does not pan out, he can start selling the "Big Ass Pots" as seen in the sketch. He is also selling sweatpants now, something we all need as we stay home.

Paul Rudd Paul Rudd appeared in the awkward "Face Time With Rudd" sketch, which featured Heidi Gardner as a cousin Rudd has rarely ever seen. Mandy continued to remind Rudd of his lack of awards and how any other popular actor could suddenly take over his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel movies.