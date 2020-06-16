Gwen Stefani Returning for 'The Voice' Season 19

✖

After taking a season off from coaching duties, Gwen Stefani is officially set to return as a coach on The Voice for the show's upcoming Season 19. According to Entertainment Tonight, Stefani will join Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her beau Blake Shelton when the singing competition returns. She will take over the spot from Nick Jonas, who recently joined the show as a coach in Season 18 in Stefani's absence.

Stefani last appeared on The Voice for Season 17, having also appeared as a coach on Seasons 7, 9 and 12. In addition to her coaching duties, the No Doubt singer has been a mentor on the program for Seasons 8 and 10. Of course, Stefani has frequently made appearances on the NBC competition over the past several seasons as she has been dating longtime coach Shelton for years. On The Voice's Season 18 finale, she performed a duet of "Nobody But You" alongside her boyfriend from Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, which is where the couple has been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in December 2019, Stefani opened up about her future with The Voice. While she was departing the show after Season 18, she told Extra that she loved her time on the series and was hopeful that she'd be back eventually. The singer told the outlet, "We've had so much fun together. What a great group of human beings. It never gets old, this show… To be back four times, it’s a miracle. Hopefully, maybe I will be back one day, we will see… If not, thank you guys for watching."

Stefani will likely have more time to devote to The Voice now that her Las Vegas residency is coming to an end (her residency was due to come to a close in May, but the schedule has since been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and it's now unclear when it will end). ET noted that Stefani previously discussed how difficult it was to juggles her Voice duties and the demands of her Vegas residency. She told the publication, "I didn't expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time. I just feel like I'm alive in a way I've never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot. And school started too. I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating. But he's so excited and he's doing so well. I got junior high… God gave me all three boys. I've always been surrounded by boys."